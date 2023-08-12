Progress made in recovery after Maui fires, but much more to do

Progress made in recovery after Maui fires, but much more to do

Progress made in recovery after Maui fires, but much more to do

KIHEI, HAWAII (CBS) -- Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed at least 80 people, with recovery efforts still underway.

Police have sealed off part of the island as firefighters continue battling the flames.

Some progress is being made in recovery efforts, but there is much more to do.

Hawaii's attorney general plans to lead a review of decision-making and policies surrounding the catastrophic wildfires in western Maui.

Some residents of the hardest hit areas, including the centuries-old historic town of Lahaina, say they received little or no warning.

"Like usually they put on the hurricane sirens or they do something to, like, warn us. Nothing, like everyone is just word of mouth evacuating," resident Sydney Carney said.

RELATED: How to help those affected by the Maui wildfires

"I realized when it was time to go when the smoke was so dark we could not see anything outside," resident Tiare Abraham said.

All around, damaged and destroyed buildings, homes and cars are too numerous to count.

Local authorites re-opened the road leading into Lahaina, allowing residents and tourists into the town.

Volunteers worked together to move infant formula, diapers, clothes, fuel and other supplies onto boats destined for Lahaina.

"We're strong. We're strong people. We're going to be OK. That's what's important is that we're all sticking together," Lars Johnson said.

It's hard to comprehend just how much the people of Maui have lost and as residents return home many are finding they have nothing to return home to.

"Seeing it is a lot more real than seeing all the pictures. I walk through my room and there's just nothing like everything is gone," Carney said.

The death toll is expected to keep rising as search teams search the island.

"There's still people missing."

This week's wildfires are the state's deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.