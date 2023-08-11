Maui fires likely largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history: governor

MAUI, HAWAII (CBS) -- The catastrophic wildfires scorching Maui have now killed at least 55 people and that number continues to rise.

And right now, an unknown number of people are missing.

Hawaii's Gov. Josh Green is calling the fires the largest natural disaster in the state's history. The historic Hawaiian city of Lahaina is now smoldering ruins.

Green toured the devastation Thursday.

"it is tragically gone," he said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "We know the death toll will rise."

"What we saw was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history."

Local officials say no one could have predicted the massive wildfires that struck west Maui this week, which were fanned by strong winds as Hurricane Dora passed south of the islands.

Lahaina resident Liza Tobias walked back to her neighborhood days after fleeing the flames.

She found her home in ruins, and her father, Carlos, is among the missing.

"i wanted to force him to come with me, but he was very hard headed and he didn't want to come," Tobias said.

Maui County officials are urging residents to stay away, with multiple smaller fires still burning in west Maui and many communities without power and water.

"It's still very, very hazardous in the burn areas," Maui County Fire Chief Brad Ventura said. "Things are falling every minute around us, and there have been some people that have been hurt by just falling telephone poles and such. So we need to make sure the area is safe before anybody can return."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii, clearing the way for federal assistance.

"Our prayers are with the people of Hawaii, but not just our prayers, every asset we have will be available to them," Biden said.

Shelters have been set up to accommodate the thousands who are now displaced.

Green says it will take several years and billions of dollars to rebuild.

FEMA officials are on the ground in Hawaii and they are urging those affected by the wildfires to register in order to begin receiving federal assistance in the coming days. Hawaii's Sen. Brian Schatz also says congressional leaders may take up a bill to help get more federal funding to assist with west Maui's long recovery.

Every single person we spoke to in Hawaii knows someone who is has been impacted by these fires.