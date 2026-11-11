Rick Tocchet denies Matvei Michkov asked Flyers for trade: "There's nothing to talk about"

Philadelphia Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday that winger Matvei Michkov has not asked the organization for a trade.

Tocchet's comments ahead of a game at the Edmonton Oilers came in the aftermath of a report Tuesday saying Michkov would likely want a change of scenery.

"There's nothing to talk about because it's not true," Tocchet said. "There's nothing important. You can't comment on somebody blogging something that's not true."

Asked if he was happy in Philadelphia, Michkov said, "Yeah, of course."

The young Russian, who leads the team with 10 goals and is tied for the most points with 14, said he does not read the news and is focused on games.

Coming off a surprise run to the second round of the playoffs, the Flyers have lost 15 of their first 20 games as the NHL season nears the quarter mark.