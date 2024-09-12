Matvei Michkov to play in Philadelphia Flyers' rookie game vs. New York Rangers

Flyers fans eager to see Matvei Michkov play in a hockey game will not have to wait much longer. Philadelphia's top prospect will debut in the orange and black Friday night in the Flyers' rookie game against the New York Rangers in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Michkov will play in at least the first of two rookie games this weekend. The Flyers and Rangers rookies will play games on Friday and Saturday at the PPL Center in Allentown, home of Philadelphia's AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Fans who want to watch the games can do so on the Flyers' official website — the team will livestream them. Tickets are available online via the PPL Center's website.

OFFICIAL: Flyers forward Matvei Michkov will make his Orange & Black debut on Friday in our Rookie Game vs. the Rangers at @PPLCenter! #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/IFyVB9ojOg — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 12, 2024

Philadelphia opened rookie camp Thursday at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey, and fans flocked to the team's training facility to see Michkov on the ice for the first time.

"I'm excited to see him. I know you guys are. Everybody behind those doors are pumped, and what I saw today, there's a reason to be excited," Phantoms head coach Ian Laperrière said Thursday. "Very skilled, intensity. He doesn't speak much English, but you can tell he wants to be a difference-maker. I know it's one practice, but I'm impressed."

Rookie camp will run from Thursday til Tuesday. Then, next Wednesday, the Flyers will open training camp.

The Flyers drafted Michkov with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft but did not expect to see the Russian winger in North America until at least 2026-27. When he was drafted, Michkov had three seasons left on his contract with SKA Saint Petersburg.

But Christmas came early for Flyers general manager Danny Brière. In June, SKA Saint Petersburg officially released Michkov from his contract, allowing the 19-year-old winger to jump to the NHL.

Shortly after, Michkov signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers. At the time, Brière said the Flyers were ecstatic to "add a player like Matvei, who brings a high level of talent, skill and game-breaking abilities."

"He will be a key piece to our future," Brière said in July.