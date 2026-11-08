Matt Coronato scores at 4:08 of OT in Calgary Flames' 4-3 victory over Philadelphia Flyers
Matt Coronato scored at 4:08 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
Zane Parekh, Zach Whitecloud and Joel Farabee, while short-handed, also scored for the Flames (8-9-1). Yegor Sharangovich had two assists.
Flames goalie Devin Cooley, in his first game back after missing five because of a lower-body injury, made 32 saves.
Denver Barkey, Noel Acciari and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (4-10-5), and Sean Couturier added two assists. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots.
Farabee tied it on a short-handed breakaway midway through the third period.
Up next
Flyers: At Vancouver on Monday night.
Flames: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.