Maternal death rates are highest among Black women, study says

Maternal death rates remain highest among Black women in United States, study says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The United States has the worst maternal mortality rate of any high-income country in the world. It's especially concerning for Black women.

This follows the death of Olympian Tori Bowie, a 32-year-old Black sprinter who died from complications of childbirth in May.

Now, a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association says maternal death rates remain the highest among Black women.

Aiden is just 2 years old and already knows the alphabet. His proud mom feels lucky to see his milestones. She almost died after he was born from a hemorrhage.

"I lost about three liters of blood, which is half of my body's blood volume," Sanya Brown, Aiden's mother, said.

Brown, who lives in Wynnefield, was almost part of a concerning trend – a growing maternal mortality rate.

Nationwide, Black women are three times more likely to die during pregnancy than White women.

"It was traumatic to face your own mortality at 38 years old," Brown said. "It was the scariest experience of my life."

Research shows Black women have more pregnancy complications like Preeclampsia, as well as chronic health conditions often linked to poor access. And doctors say there is systematic racism and discrimination in health care.

Fortunately for Brown, she had good prenatal care and doctors at Lankenau saved her life.

"It was miraculous that they were able to save me," Brown said.

But she's concerned about other women who don't get the care she received.

"For us to be the United States of America and for us to be one of the most dangerous developed countries to give birth in is sad," Brown said.

Brownhas joined the March of Dimes aiming to raise awareness and stop the trend.

Doctors say Black women need to know the warning signs of pregnancy trouble like swelling and headaches.