Mass shooting during block party in South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood; 2 dead, dozens injured

BALTIMORE-- Two people were killed and dozens were injured in a mass shooting at a block party early Sunday in the Brooklyn neighborhood in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers said at least 30 people were injured in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police say they got reports of gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

An 18-year-old woman died at the scene and a 20-year-old died at a local hospital. Police said three others are in critical condition.

The University of Maryland Medical System said that 12 victims were taken to Shock Trauma Center, and four patients are being treated at the hospital's pediatric emergency department.

"When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," acting Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "We located one female adult deceased on the scene, nine additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals. In addition, we had 20 other victims walk into hospitals throughout the region."

This is the aftermath of where the block party was when shots were fired. People are trying to sweep up the debris like cups and paper. However, you can see caution tape is still blocking this area @wjz pic.twitter.com/YYaGPkw0SC — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) July 2, 2023

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was also at the scene early Sunday morning.

"We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives. And we're going to be here until we find them, until we hold them accountable until they are held accountable for the actions they took because we cannot rest until they do so. Again our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community and city," said Scott.

No suspects have been arrested, but investigators are reviewing video surveillance.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

WJZ will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.