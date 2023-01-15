Mask mandates to end in Philadelphia, Camden schools
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday morning, students in Philadelphia and Camden schools will return to class for the first time this year without a mask.
Students and staff at Philadelphia and Camden City School Districts were required to wear face coverings after returning from winter break.
It was an effort to be proactive and reduce the spread of COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases.
