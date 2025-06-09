Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware AGs to share update on federal firearm cases

The attorneys general for Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware will share an update Monday morning on federal firearm cases.

The updates come after a June 6 Supreme Court decision that upheld a Maryland law prohibiting convicted felons from purchasing firearms.

In applauding the law, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown committed to upholding laws that protect the safety of residents.

"The decision by Maryland's highest court keeps our communities safe," Brown said in a statement. "It makes clear that Maryland can continue to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals with serious criminal records - a policy consistent with common sense, our Constitution, and our commitment to reducing gun violence."

Supreme Court upholds Maryland assault weapons ban

On June 2, the Supreme Court declined a challenge to Maryland's ban on assault weapons.

The Supreme Court rejected the challenge in 2024, as a federal appeals court had yet to rule on it. However, an appeals court found that assault weapons should be banned as they are not protected under the Second Amendment.

Though the high court has yet to decide if some assault weapons are protected under the Second Amendment, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the issue is being deliberated by other federal appeals courts.

According to Kavanaugh, the federal rulings should help the Supreme Court in its decision.

Supreme Court blocks Mexico firearm lawsuit

On June 5, the Supreme Court blocked a lawsuit from Mexico against major gun manufacturers in the U.S.

The unanimous decision prevented the Mexican government's effort to hold gun makers accountable for violence from drug cartels.

In its argument, the Mexican government said gun makers are aiding in the unlawful sale of firearms to traffickers who take them across the border.

In a similar move, Maryland and Baltimore sued gun manufacturer Glock in February, alleging the company violated the state's Gun Industry Accountability Act.

The lawsuit alleged that Glock contributed to the gun violence crisis by promoting the use of switches, a device that converts a pistol into a machine gun.