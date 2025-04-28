Martinelli's recalls 170,000 apple juice bottles over risk of toxic substance from fungi

Martinelli's is recalling more than 170,000 apple juice bottles because their contents may be contaminated by patulin, a toxic substance produced by some fungi.

The recall covers round glass 10-ounce bottles with white metal screw-top lids that were distributed in 28 states, from Alabama to Wisconsin, according to the FDA recall notice. S. Martinelli & Co., the Watsonville, California, beverage company that makes the drink, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The recall is listed as Class II, which under FDA guidelines signals that a product may "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Patulin is a mycotoxin that's produced by a number of fungal species and is usually associated with foods infected by those fungi, including apples, according to the peer-reviewed journal Toxicon. Its side effects can include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the journal Frontiers in Science notes.

Below are the states where the Martinelli's juice bottles were distributed:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

Mississppi

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

The bottles have a "best by" date of December 5, 2026, and a UPC code of: 0 41244 04102 2.