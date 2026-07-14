For nearly 200 years, Martin Guitar has helped artists across generations and genres find their sound

America's music scene runs through the Lehigh Valley. From Bob Dylan and John Lennon to Joni Mitchell and Olivia Rodrigo, Martin Guitar's resume is impressive. The family-owned company moved to Nazareth, Pennsylvania, in 1839, where today the sixth generation continues to keep the music alive.

"My colleagues in the shop, they are the best at what they do of any guitar makers on Earth," said Chris Martin, chairman of the board.

He is the sixth generation involved in his family's business, C.F. Martin and Company, which was started by his great-great-great grandfather in 1833.

C.F. Martin & Co. guitar CBS Philadelphia

"He set a standard for quality. Honestly, I can't build a better guitar than he did. I've been fortunate enough to build more of them," Martin said.

The Martin Museum showcases the company's nearly two centuries' worth of history.

"This is a pre-war (Martin) D-45. This is number 80 out of the 91 built," said Jason Ahnar, archives and museum manager.

Ever since moving to Nazareth in 1839, the company has been evolving, expanding and attracting some of the world's greatest talent.

"I believe music making is so inherently tied to what makes us human," Thomas Ripsam, president and CEO, said.

He says the people who craft each instrument and every string are the secret to success.

"Everybody at Martin is a part of our quality department. We don't have a separate quality department that checks – it's embedded in the process," Ripsam said.

Today, the company employs about 1,000 people between the Lehigh Valley factory and another facility in Mexico. About 85% of them work in production.

"Music is the fabric of our society. And it's been one of the backbones of the United States in general," said VP of marketing Michael Nelson.

Martin Guitar's HD-28 Semiquincentennial guitar CBS Philadelphia

In honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, the HD-28 Semiquincentennial guitar was announced days before the Fourth of July. Only 250 of the limited-edition acoustic guitars are being made.

"We wanted to celebrate Philadelphia, of course, Independence Hall. We've got the flag — the Betsy Ross flag, 13 stars and stripes," Martin said.

As the country marks 250 years and Martin Guitar celebrates 193 years, their focus is on the future, and who next turns a production floor melody into music history.

"We want to be a part of it. Whatever music evolves into, we want to make sure the guitar is at the heart of that," Nelson said.

There are public tours on weekdays at the Nazareth Factory. The Martin Museum is also open Monday through Friday.