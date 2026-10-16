Marsha's, Philadelphia's 1st women's sports bar, to close for good this weekend

Marsha's, Philadelphia's first women's sports bar, is closing its doors for good.

Owner Chivonn Anderson said the bar will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday and encouraged patrons to come for "one last hurrah" before she shuts it down.

"We have loved serving this community, and still believe that more than ever this city needs more women/queer/BIPOC- owned businesses. We sincerely hope that someone is able to step up and fill this void," the post says in part.

Marsha's officially opened its doors on South Street in September 2025.

At the time, Anderson said the bar would highlight women's sports with a Philly twist.

"It's a women-focused sports bar," Anderson said. "Where we also highlight local sports because you can't have a sports bar in Philly and not show the Birds or the Phils."

The bar is named for Marsha P. Johnson, a key figure in the Stonewall uprising of 1969 and the gay rights movement.