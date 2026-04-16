Watch CBS News
Local News

Tractor-trailer crashes into overpass on Rt. 295 in Marlton, New Jersey, slowing traffic

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on Route 295 in Marlton, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon, causing traffic to back up.

The truck crashed into the Route 38 overpass, causing the disruption. 

Traffic was stopped in both directions but has started to move slowly as of 1:40 p.m.

Chopper 3 was overhead as traffic backed up. Ambulances, a medical helicopter and other emergency vehicles were also at the scene around 1:30 p.m. 

overhead photo after a tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass in Marlton, New Jersey on Route 295
CBS News Philadelphia

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue