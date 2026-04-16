Tractor-trailer crashes into overpass on Rt. 295 in Marlton, New Jersey, slowing traffic

A tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on Route 295 in Marlton, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon, causing traffic to back up.

The truck crashed into the Route 38 overpass, causing the disruption.

Traffic was stopped in both directions but has started to move slowly as of 1:40 p.m.

Chopper 3 was overhead as traffic backed up. Ambulances, a medical helicopter and other emergency vehicles were also at the scene around 1:30 p.m.