After 51 years at St. Monica Early Learning Center in South Philadelphia, this beloved teacher is retiring

It was graduation day on Wednesday for the scholars at Saint Monica Early Learning Center in South Philadelphia. And it is a bittersweet farewell for a beloved educator.

"Her gentle wisdom, deep faith and endless love have shaped the lives of generations of children," Sister Rosemary Peterson, the director of Saint Monica, said about Maria Colozzo.

Colozzo has taught at Saint Monica since 1974. That's 51 years of the alphabet, numbers, singing, laughing, snow days, championships and so much heart.

Peterson spent the last decade with Colozzo and said what's special about the teacher whose hallmarks are compassion and kindness.

"She's been a longtime member of the parish," Peterson said. "She'll be a great loss to us."

Maria Colozzo retired after teaching at Saint Monica Early Learning Center in South Philadelphia for 51 years. CBS News Philadelphia

"Mrs. Maria," as she's known at the school at 17th and Ritner streets, is modest, shrugging off the accolades as she retires.

"I loved the kids," Colozzo said. "I just loved being with them and teaching them and they made me very happy."

Former students came to see her, singing her praises. Her grandson and daughter joined in the celebration for the mother of three, grandmother and role model to thousands over the years.

"She deserves even more," Stephen Jones said. "I think she deserves the keys to the city. Fifty-one years of teaching. I believe that."

"Anywhere we go: mall, down the shore, a restaurant, and it's, 'Oh my God, it's Mrs. Maria,'" said Dawn Marie Recigno, Colozzo's daughter.

"They remember my mom," she added. "It's absolutely amazing. She's an incredible lady. I'm so proud she is my mom."

The smiles from students are evidence of a job well done for this 51-year South Philly staple.

"When you like your job, you come to work, it's easy," Colozzo said. "And this job, you have to love kids. Because they need us more than ever."