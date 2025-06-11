Watch CBS News
Local News

After 51 years at St. Monica Early Learning Center in South Philadelphia, this beloved teacher is retiring

By Joe Holden, Will Kenworthy

/ CBS Philadelphia

Beloved South Philly teacher retires after 51 years at St. Monica Early Learning Center
Beloved South Philly teacher retires after 51 years at St. Monica Early Learning Center 02:33

It was graduation day on Wednesday for the scholars at Saint Monica Early Learning Center in South Philadelphia. And it is a bittersweet farewell for a beloved educator.

"Her gentle wisdom, deep faith and endless love have shaped the lives of generations of children," Sister Rosemary Peterson, the director of Saint Monica, said about Maria Colozzo. 

Colozzo has taught at Saint Monica since 1974. That's 51 years of the alphabet, numbers, singing, laughing, snow days, championships and so much heart. 

Peterson spent the last decade with Colozzo and said what's special about the teacher whose hallmarks are compassion and kindness.

"She's been a longtime member of the parish," Peterson said. "She'll be a great loss to us."

18pkg-jh-st-monicas-longtime-employee-retiring-transfer-frame-1399.jpg
Maria Colozzo retired after teaching at Saint Monica Early Learning Center in South Philadelphia for 51 years. CBS News Philadelphia

"Mrs. Maria," as she's known at the school at 17th and Ritner streets, is modest, shrugging off the accolades as she retires.

"I loved the kids," Colozzo said. "I just loved being with them and teaching them and they made me very happy."

Former students came to see her, singing her praises. Her grandson and daughter joined in the celebration for the mother of three, grandmother and role model to thousands over the years.

"She deserves even more," Stephen Jones said. "I think she deserves the keys to the city. Fifty-one years of teaching. I believe that."

"Anywhere we go: mall, down the shore, a restaurant, and it's, 'Oh my God, it's Mrs. Maria,'" said Dawn Marie Recigno, Colozzo's daughter.

"They remember my mom," she added. "It's absolutely amazing. She's an incredible lady. I'm so proud she is my mom."

The smiles from students are evidence of a job well done for this 51-year South Philly staple.

"When you like your job, you come to work, it's easy," Colozzo said. "And this job, you have to love kids. Because they need us more than ever."

Joe Holden

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.