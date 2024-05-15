Funeral services held for New Jersey State Police Trooper Marcellus Bethea in Burlington County

EWING, N.J. (CBS) -- A somber gathering was held Wednesday to honor a fallen hero. Funeral services were held for Marcellus Bethea, the New Jersey state trooper who died on May 5 while training at the agency's Ewing facility.

His death remains under investigation.

"To all of you whose hearts are broken in the wake of this tragic loss please know that I and the people of New Jersey are here with you, we grieve with you," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy reflected on Bethea's life of duty and integrity and gave examples of heroism on the job.

"There are glaring examples of Marcellus' heroism in action, like the time he arrived on a scene to aid a motorist and ended up carrying an injured woman from her car just moments before it burst into flames," Murphy said.

Bethea was an eight-year veteran of the New Jersey State Police. He died while training for the state police's TEAMS unit, an elite swat-style unit. Fellow troopers and lifelong friends reflected on a life cut far too short.

"There was nothing more important to him than his family, his parents, Kate, his lovely daughter Bella," New Jersey State Police Trooper Sam Liebman said. "He worked tirelessly to provide for them, I swear, I don't know anyone that worked more overtime. He was just always there working for them."

Bethea grew up in Columbus, Mansfield Township, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Northern Burlington Regional High School and Rowan University. His widow spoke through tears as she described his love of being a trooper, something he wanted to be since he was just a child.

"I'll never forget the way his eyes would light up when he would talk about his passion of being a state trooper, especially being a TEAMS member. Whether it was his love or dedication for his career and commitment to his family, he approached everything with enthusiasm and zest for life," Kate Bethea said.

Bethea is survived by his wife and 2-year-old daughter. He was 33 years old.