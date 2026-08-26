Amazon's plan to use drones for deliveries in South Jersey community draws mixed reactions

A South Jersey community is buzzing with the news that Amazon plans to start using drones to make deliveries. The flying packages could be coming to one Gloucester County community in a matter of weeks.

Residents in Mantua on Wednesday expressed curiosity and some apprehension.

Mantua will be the first community in the Philadelphia area to see what Amazon calls Prime Air. Drones are expected to take off from a West Deptford fulfillment center and then deliver Amazon packages.

"It's really something to think about," said Rose Storms, who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia at the Wawa at Route 45 and Harrison Road. "I had no idea they were having drones in this area."

Amazon hasn't shared a launch date for the airborne packages, but Mantua Township officials engaged as recently as Tuesday with Amazon over safety, security and privacy issues.

The township said it doesn't control the airspace but stressed drone cameras, which are designed to guide the aircraft, wouldn't be live monitored.

ARCH 26: An Amazon Delivery Drone, for Amazon Prime Air services, is seen at the Amazon stand at the XPONENTIAL Europe autonomous systems and robotics trade fair on March 26, 2026, in Dusseldorf, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

"I don't have any issues with it, as long as the packages are delivered to the right people," Terence Skinner said.

Marge Killian not only isn't a fan of delivery drones, but she also said she doesn't use Amazon at all.

"Keep them out of the air. Only the airplanes up there," she said.

Killian said she likes to shop at stores.

"I'm from the old school," she said. "I'm 82 years old. I just keep going."

Amazon says drones are already delivering in areas near Tampa, Detroit, Phoenix and Houston.