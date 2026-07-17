Man pulled from manhole after getting trapped in Northeast Philadelphia

A man was pulled from a manhole in Northeast Philadelphia after getting trapped inside Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post from the 7th Police District Advisory Council, the incident happened on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue in the city's Bell's Corner neighborhood.

Emergency crews spent more than 30 minutes working to rescue the man, the post said.

Initially, firefighters were unable to remove the manhole cover, so the Philadelphia Water Department was called in to assist. The water department was able to open the cover, allowing crews to pull the man out, the post said.

The man apparently entered the sewer system several blocks away but was unable to find his way out. The man believed he was being chased by officers, but that was not the case, the post said.

Video of the rescue has gone viral on social media.

It is unclear how the man entered the sewers.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Fire Department and police for comment, and have yet to hear back.