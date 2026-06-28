Hundreds of artists display work at annual Manayunk Art Festival in Philadelphia

A sea of people took over Main Street in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood Sunday as large crowds filled the street for the 37th annual Manayunk Art Festival.

"The food is great. The people are great. A lot of fun. An amazing time," said Michael Osbourne, who lives in Roxborough.

The festival featured more than 300 artists. Visitors got the chance to see art of all kinds, including glass and wood art as well as ceramics and paintings.

"Great variety. A lot of diversity. It's cool," said Anna Owens, who attended the festival for the first time.

Some of the art at the festival also featured a connection to the Philadelphia area, including oil paintings created by Jean Broden.

She says it's her way of showcasing the city she loves.

"There's plenty of people who like to pooh-pooh Philadelphia. I do not. I am a rah-rah Philadelphian," Broden said. "I feel like sometimes my artwork is my way of saying, see how great we are, see all these fabulous things we have."

Owens said she bought a piece of art inspired by the Wissahickon trail, allowing her to take a piece of the neighborhood with her as she prepares to move into her new home.

"We live right next to the Wissahickon and we are actually moving next week, which is super sad, out of the area, and we were like, what a good piece to take with us," she said.

And for some of the artists, the festival was a culmination of the blood, sweat and tears they've put into their work for years.

It's a statement Emily Downes has taken quite literally.

"I've been doing ceramics for my entire life. Since I was a young teenager. I went to school for it. I bleed it. I actually had to get two stitches yesterday," she said.

But Downes says those stitches were worth it, especially after seeing how people responded to her artwork at the festival.

"It's been really great to put a lot of character into something and to share it with others and get such a great response," Downes said.