Man stabbed, killed during domestic dispute in Fox Chase: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 43-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section on Saturday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

Police say the man was stabbed in the neck during a domestic dispute. He was pronounced dead by medics on scene at 12:08 p.m.

Police say they recovered the weapon and made an arrest.