Man dies after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Olney section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 12:37 p.m.

Police say he was shot multiple times throughout the upper body. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.