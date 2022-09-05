Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

21-year-old fatally shot in Olney: police
21-year-old fatally shot in Olney: police 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Olney section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 12:37 p.m.

Police say he was shot multiple times throughout the upper body. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 2:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.