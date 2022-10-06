Watch CBS News
Shooting at North Philadelphia recreation center leaves man in critical condition: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a North Philadelphia Recreation Center that left a man in critical condition. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17th and Courtland Streets at the Stenton Park Rec Center. 

Police believe the 36-year-old victim was being chased when he was shot in the back of the head. 

He was found just feet from the basketball courts and playground. 

This shooting at the recreation center comes days after a Philadelphia judge blocked Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from city recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. 

Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his frustration Thursday morning.

"Frustrated all the time, we're tasked with keeping people safe and we have a state legislator who passes laws clearly stopping us from keeping people safe, that's frustrating," Kenney said.  

So far no arrests have been made. 

For a list of gun violence resources, click here.

