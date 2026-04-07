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Man fatally shot by police in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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A man was shot and killed by Philadelphia Police in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on the 5400 block of Webster Street in West Philly, about a block away from the Christy Rec Center.

Video from Chopper 3 showed a heavy police presence on the residential block Tuesday morning and multiple crime scene tape barriers in place across the street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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