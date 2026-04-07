Man fatally shot by police in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

A man was shot and killed by Philadelphia Police in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on the 5400 block of Webster Street in West Philly, about a block away from the Christy Rec Center.

Video from Chopper 3 showed a heavy police presence on the residential block Tuesday morning and multiple crime scene tape barriers in place across the street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.