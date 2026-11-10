What's new at Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Christmas Village in 2026

Holiday cheer was in the air around City Hall on Tuesday, from the holiday tree arriving to crews working to set up both the Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.

There are more than 160 vendors between the two, the project manager of both the market and village said.

Carly Jackson is a vendor at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. For the second year, the small business owner will participate. She is a part of the group Extra Credit, which is made up of four independent makers. She owns "Parcel Island."

"We've been prepping, I think, mentally all year long," Jackson said, "and physically we've been prepping over the course of the past six months."

Across the way in LOVE Park, Carmen Guzman-Francesco is the project manager of "Farmstand Makers Collective" and owns "It's Spicy? Sauce Company. The collective also includes three other businesses.

"We're all small makers who make products out of agricultural products," Guzman-Francesco said.

This is the first year the collective is vending at the Christmas Village.

There are also some changes this year at both the market and the village. They will both continue longer than typical, utilizing the weekend after Christmas, since the holiday is on a Friday, according to Roja Baumann, the project manager of Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Christmas Village.

Another change for vendors is that guests will no longer be able to walk into booths like in previous years due to both areas meeting ADA compliance.

"This is why there is a little change this year that some of our booths," Baumann said, "a lot of them already work countertops so you won't really feel much of a difference."

It became a big part of prep for both vendors after they were informed a few weeks ago.

"While it sort of limits the amount of products that we can show, especially across four makers, I do think it actually might make things a little bit easier for guests or, like, people attending the event," Jackson said. "They can kind of see everything at the forefront."

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"It definitely threw a little bit of a wrench in there, but I'm really excited [about] what we came up with," Guzman-Francesco said. "We are gonna have an interactive screen, which acts as a menu, and is information that we would have had on stagnant posts inside the stall, so we've just accommodated so people can see it outside, and the organizers have been clear with us about what we are able to incorporate."

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market in Dilworth Park opens Friday, while the Christmas village begins Nov. 21.