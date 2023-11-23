Protesters temporarily interrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as it marches through Manhattan

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade set to march through Manhattan Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade set to march through Manhattan 02:45

NEW YORK -- Protesters temporarily interrupted the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as it marched through New York City.

The iconic balloons and marching bands had to veer around the protesters as they laid down in the street, but it did not stop the parade from going on.

It's not yet clear what the protest was for or if anyone will face charges.

In preparation of the parade, NYPD officials said although there are no credible threats to the parade or the city, they are seeing increased threats of violence online.

THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE: John Dias is out on the route, giving us a look at this year’s parade! 🦃 Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, November 23, 2023

The parade stepped off from West 77th Street and Central Park West, making its way down Sixth Avenue to Macy's Herald Square. All the fun kicked off 30 minutes earlier this year at 8:30 a.m.

There were 31 floats total, including six new ones, along with seven new balloons.

The 97th year of the parade was even sweeter, with two new candy-themed creations. Also making an appearance from the silver screen were the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles straight from the summer hit "Mutant Mayhem" from Paramount Pictures.

Organizers said it takes about four months to build a single float, and the parade studio team puts in more than 8,000 hours of work to make all the magic come together.

