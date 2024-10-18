Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania police searching for 2 people believed to have burglarized historic Lynnewood Hall

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Inside Lynnewood Hall, historic Gilded Age mansion in Elkins Park, PA
Inside Lynnewood Hall, historic Gilded Age mansion in Elkins Park, PA 04:12

Police in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, released photos of two people believed to have burglarized the Lynnewood Hall mansion three times starting in late September.

On Wednesday, Cheltenham Township Police Department posted photos of the two individuals on Facebook, saying all three burglaries they're believed to be involved in happened between 3 and 6 a.m. 

lynnwood-hall-burglary-2.jpg
Cheltenham Township Police Dept.

According to police, some small items were reported missing from the Elkins Park mansion, located at 920 Spring Ave. The damages from the burglaries have cost more than $2,000, police said.

In the social media post, police said the individuals seemed to have gotten in and out of the property through Spring Avenue and Dixon Lane.

lynnwood-hall-burglary-1.jpg
Cheltenham Township Police Dept.
lynnwood-hall-burglary-3.jpg
Cheltenham Township Police Dept.

Lynnewood Hall is a Gilded Age mansion dating back to 1897. The historic mansion was originally built as the private home of Peter A.B. Widener. 

CBS News Philadelphia previously toured the sprawling estate in September 2023 as it was undergoing a major long-awaited restoration process after being bought in June 2023 by the nonprofit Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation.

Investigators urge anyone with information related to the burglaries at Lynnewood Hall to call their tipline at 215-885-1600 ext. 777. Tipsters can also submit information online.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.