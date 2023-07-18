Watch CBS News
2nd person dies after wrong-way crash on Route 202 in Chester County

EAST WHITELAND, Pa. (CBS) -- A second person has died after last week's wrong-way crash on Route 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County. Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that 19-year-old Lucian Robert-Popdan LI died from his injuries.

State police said Robert-Popdan LI was driving a Volkswagen Taos with two passengers when a 2015 GMC Sierra driving the wrong way crashed into them head-on.

The wrong-way accident happened shortly after midnight on July 14 around northbound mile marker 17.2 on Route 202.

Robert-Popdan LI and the two passengers were rushed to Paoli Hospital. State police said Robert-Popdan LI died Monday.

The two passengers remain critical but stable at the hospital, state police said.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, 42-year-old Matthew DeAngelis, died at the scene.

