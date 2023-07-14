Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies in wrong-way accident on Route 202 in Chester County

By Ross DiMattei, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man killed, 3 others injured in wrong-way crash on Route 202 in Chester County
Man killed, 3 others injured in wrong-way crash on Route 202 in Chester County 01:41

EAST WHITELAND, Pa. (CBS) -- A man has died after a wrong-way accident on Route 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday. It happened shortly after midnight around northbound mile marker 17.2.

State police identified the man as 42-year-old Matthew DeAngelis.

Investigators claim DeAngelis was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 202 near Mill Lane in a 2015 GMC Sierra when he crashed head-on into a 2022 Volkswagen Taos traveling northbound. He had been driving more than five miles in the wrong direction, state police said.

The three passengers in the Volkswagen were rushed to an area hospital with "suspected life-threatening injuries," state police said.

State police said DeAngelis died at the scene.

It's still unclear why DeAngelis was driving in the wrong direction, state police said.

The northbound lanes of Route 202 were closed for hours overnight but both directions reopened around 5 a.m. Friday.

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.