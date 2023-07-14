Man killed, 3 others injured in wrong-way crash on Route 202 in Chester County

EAST WHITELAND, Pa. (CBS) -- A man has died after a wrong-way accident on Route 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday. It happened shortly after midnight around northbound mile marker 17.2.

State police identified the man as 42-year-old Matthew DeAngelis.

Investigators claim DeAngelis was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 202 near Mill Lane in a 2015 GMC Sierra when he crashed head-on into a 2022 Volkswagen Taos traveling northbound. He had been driving more than five miles in the wrong direction, state police said.

The three passengers in the Volkswagen were rushed to an area hospital with "suspected life-threatening injuries," state police said.

State police said DeAngelis died at the scene.

It's still unclear why DeAngelis was driving in the wrong direction, state police said.

The northbound lanes of Route 202 were closed for hours overnight but both directions reopened around 5 a.m. Friday.