3 injured, including 10-year-old girl, after tree falls onto road, strikes car in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured after a large tree fell and struck their car in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

The Lower Merion Township Police Department said a blue Nissan Altima was heading westbound on Montgomery Avenue, near Thornbrook Avenue, when the tree fell and hit the car, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman, and the front-seat passenger, a 40-year-old man, both suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Lankenau Hospital in critical condition.

A 10-year-old girl, who was in the backseat, suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.

Montgomery Avenue was closed between Wendover Road and Ithan Avenue for about three hours during the initial investigation and remains closed at this time for repairs to electrical wires that were damaged during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lower Merion Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.