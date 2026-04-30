Police activity shuts down roads in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania

Several local police departments are responding to an unspecified incident in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, images from Chopper 3 show.

Police vehicles from Lower Merion, Haverford Township and Marple Township are at the intersection of City Avenue and Wynnewood Road surrounding a vehicle that appears to have crashed into a traffic light pole.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers could be seen with a K-9 unit sniffing around the vehicle that had crashed.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

We've reached out to the departments involved and our sources and are working to get more information.

If you're driving nearby, avoid the intersection as traffic is heavy due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.