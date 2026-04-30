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Police activity shuts down roads in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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Several local police departments are responding to an unspecified incident in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, images from Chopper 3 show.

Police vehicles from Lower Merion, Haverford Township and Marple Township are at the intersection of City Avenue and Wynnewood Road surrounding a vehicle that appears to have crashed into a traffic light pole.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers could be seen with a K-9 unit sniffing around the vehicle that had crashed.

lower-merion-chopper-3.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

We've reached out to the departments involved and our sources and are working to get more information.

If you're driving nearby, avoid the intersection as traffic is heavy due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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