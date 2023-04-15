Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildfire burning in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 15, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 15, 2023 (AM) 03:25

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says a wildfire that started burning around 10 a.m. Saturday has grown to 200 acres.

Route 539 was closed from the town of Warren Grove down to Forge Road.

No residential structures are threatened by the fire, but a large plume of smoke was visible around the Jersey Shore, including parts of Burlington and Ocean counties.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.  

Photos from Julie Van Blarcum showed the smoke visible from Route 539 near Little Egg Harbor and Tuckerton, N.J.

south-jersey-fire-photo.jpg
Julie Van Blarcum

Officials are calling this the Log Samp fire.

Another recent fire, the Jimmy's Waterhole fire, grew to almost 3,900 acres before it was contained on April 13.

Wildfires in this area are more common in April, as dry leaf litter and dry air, along with a lack of tree canopy, can increase conditions for a fire to start.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 3:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.