Wildfire burning in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says a wildfire that started burning around 10 a.m. Saturday has grown to 200 acres.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on the scene of a wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Twp., that is burning in Bass River State Forest, the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area and at the Warren Grove Bombing Range. pic.twitter.com/YW8SaIwduI — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 15, 2023

Route 539 was closed from the town of Warren Grove down to Forge Road.

No residential structures are threatened by the fire, but a large plume of smoke was visible around the Jersey Shore, including parts of Burlington and Ocean counties.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Photos from Julie Van Blarcum showed the smoke visible from Route 539 near Little Egg Harbor and Tuckerton, N.J.

Officials are calling this the Log Samp fire.

Another recent fire, the Jimmy's Waterhole fire, grew to almost 3,900 acres before it was contained on April 13.

Wildfires in this area are more common in April, as dry leaf litter and dry air, along with a lack of tree canopy, can increase conditions for a fire to start.