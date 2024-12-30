Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware leaders pay tribute to former President Jimmy Carter

Following the death of Jimmy Carter at the age of 100 on Sunday, Dec. 29, politicians, world leaders and pop culture figures have paid tribute to the former president and humanitarian's life of service.

The same goes for leaders across the Delaware Valley. Carter, who became the first former president to turn 100 years old in October, "died peacefully" while surrounded by family at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker called Carter a "champion of peace, democracy and other causes," and highlighted his advocacy for affordable housing, including his work with Habitat for Humanity in North Philadelphia. "President Carter was living proof that the power of the presidency transcends the office; he continued to serve others with humility for over 40 years after he left The White House," Parker said in a statement.

Parker ordered all city government flags lowered to half-staff in honor of President Carter.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also ordered flags at all Commonwealth buildings and grounds across the state lowered until Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

President Jimmy Carter was a humble, generous, and admirable public servant — both as our President and in his years after as a citizen in service.



I’ve ordered flags across the Commonwealth lowered to half-staff in his honor.



Lori and I are praying for the Carter family. May… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) December 29, 2024

"President Jimmy Carter was a humble, generous, and admirable public servant — both as our President and in his years after as a citizen in service," Shapiro wrote on X. "Lori and I are praying for the Carter family. May his memory be a blessing."

In the Garden State, Gov. Phil Murphy pointed to Carter's accomplishments in office as a testament to his legacy. "He saw the promise for peace in the Middle East and took the first steps toward that elusive goal, including personally brokering a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. He saw a world imperiled by the threat of nuclear war and endeavored to protect it," Murphy said in part in a statement.

"We pray that, in rest, President Carter will be reunited with his beloved wife Rosalynn. And we are sending our prayers, as well, to their children Jack, James II, Donnel, and Amy, along with their families, and all who had the pleasure of knowing President Carter through the years," he said."

Delaware Gov. John Carney called Carter "a "champion for peace and human rights," and put a spotlight on the former president's accomplishments outside of the White House, including his 2002 Nobel Peace Prize. "President Carter embodied what it means to be a public servant and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind."

President Carter was a man of great faith and that faith inspired his service as Governor of Georgia and later as President of the United States. He was perhaps best known for the work he did after leaving office. — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) December 29, 2024

President Biden declared Jan. 9 a national day of mourning for Carter and ordered flags at federal facilities be flown as half-staff for 30 days.