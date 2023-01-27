Local Eagles pop-up pep rallies roundup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia has been your local guide to all things Eagles getting you in that NFC championship spirit just in time for the big game. We got to witness some of that Eagles' energy Friday morning in our own studio and at two local pep rallies.

Here's our roundup:

Swoop flew in alongside some Eagles cheerleaders and the Eagles pep band just in time for our morning show.

At our next stop, our smallest Eagles fans were making some big noise for the Birds. At West End Elementary in Woodbury, New Jersey, hundreds of students participated in a pep rally. Of course, all decked out in their Eagles green!

We also had a CBS Philadelphia crew out at the Dunkin Donuts pep rally on Penrose Avenue in South Philly. We knew we had to pop in when we spotted Swoop!

Eagles cheerleaders were on-site caffeinating the morning crew before they got their coffee along with help from the Eagles Pep Band. Dunkin' Donuts also gave away free medium-iced coffees to Birds fans.

Stay up to date with CBSPhiladelphia.com for any and every Eagles pregame festivity.