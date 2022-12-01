Live: DA Krasner to denounce violence against LGBTQ+ community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will join LGBTQ+ leaders to denounce violence targeting trans people. Krasner is also expected to announce details of a recent homicide of a Black trans woman in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

Survivors of homicide victims and members of the LBGTQ+ community will join him to call out targeted discrimination, harassment and violence against trans people.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

: 2 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia