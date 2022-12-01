Watch CBS News
Local News

Live: DA Krasner to denounce violence against LGBTQ+ community

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will join LGBTQ+ leaders to denounce violence targeting trans people. Krasner is also expected to announce details of a recent homicide of a Black trans woman in the city's Germantown neighborhood. 

Survivors of homicide victims and members of the LBGTQ+ community will join him to call out targeted discrimination, harassment and violence against trans people. 

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. 

  • What: District Attorney Larry Krasner will join survivors of homicide victims and members of the LGBTQ+ community to call out targeted discrimination, harassment, and violence against trans people. DA Krasner will also announce details of the recent homicide of a Black trans woman in the Germantown section of the city that is being investigated by Philadelphia Police.  
  • When: Thursday, December 1
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 11:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.