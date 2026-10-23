Man wanted for armed robbery in Live! Casino parking garage in South Philadelphia

Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint outside Live! Casino and Hotel in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said.

Authorities said the robbery happened around 11:40 p.m. when a man with a handgun approached a 28-year-old woman on the third floor of the casino's parking garage.

The suspect allegedly demanded the woman's property before snatching her tote bag from her shoulder and running away.

It is unclear what was inside the bag.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall, with "scruffy" facial hair. He fled the casino in a white Honda Accord, police said.

The victim was unharmed.

The robbery is still under investigation.