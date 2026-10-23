New video store opens in Philadelphia where you can find movies and nostalgia

In a world where streaming has become king, a new movie store set to open in South Philadelphia is hoping nostalgia can help win back movie lovers.

The Little Movie Store is located on South 10th and McKean steets. Dylan Wise, the store owner, said a trip to a movie rental store in Oregon inspired him to open his own.

Over the past year, Wise has compiled thousands of VHS tapes and DVDs. From classic movies like "Titanic" to newer releases like "Obsession," he has an array of movies that customers of all ages can enjoy.

"The coolest thing that happens is people walking through here and going, oh, I did miss this, this is kind of what I've been missing. I've been scrolling for many years, I sort of miss strolling," he said.

It's not exactly the famous movie rental chain Blockbuster, but Wise hopes his place can bring back what was once a tradition for many families.

"Walking through the aisles of a place. Feeling a physical movie. Holding it up, showing it to a friend of yours," he said, reminiscing about a trip to his local movie rental store.

Wise said the store has already garnered a ton of interest.

The store is offering annual memberships for $160 that allow people to rent the movies along with other perks. To date, he said nearly 200 people have signed up.

Customers without the membership can only buy the movies. If needed, VCRs and DVD players are available to rent.

He said the interest speaks to the growing demand for physical media.

"I think people miss the ability to walk through and not be directly targeted by an algorithm," he said, comparing physical media to streaming.

Wise said movies on VHS and DVD may be a thing of the past, but he believes they still have a place in the future.

And like a Blockbuster, he hopes the Little Movie Store will become a big part of a family's Friday night.

The Little Movie Store will host a grand opening Saturday at noon.