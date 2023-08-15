Fans trickle down to Subaru Park to see Lionel Messi vs. Union in Leagues Cup match

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- From the players on the field to the fans in the stands and tailgating in the parking lots, so many people are descending on Subaru Field Tuesday night to see the Philadelphia Union play Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals.

This is the 14th year of existence for the Union and head coach Jim Curtin believes this is the biggest night at this stadium in franchise history. It is the hottest ticket in town.

Fans started trickling into the lots at Subaru Park around 1 p.m. and the party out here is just growing. There's been plenty of Messi jerseys mixed in with the blue and gold.

"We love being the first here. This is our spot," Bill Tucker said.

For father and son Caleb and Bill Tucker, Tuesday is just another game for the Union. Except for the fact they came to the tailgate a little earlier than usual.

"One o'clock he got here. At 1:14, then I got here. Yeah, we coordinate. He's like, 'Where are you at? I was late," Bill Tucker said.

The duo from both York and Scranton are proud to say they're the first in the lot every game for three years running.

On weekday games, they host about 10 others, maybe a few more, they say, with Messi in town.

"We're the real fans," Caleb Tucker said. "Everybody else is making a big deal out of this. This is just another one for the Union."

"Big Barcelona fans, Argentina fans, so obviously with Messi around, we came down," Courtney Rodgers said.

Rogers and his son, Anthony, came down to Subaru Park around lunchtime to check it all out.

"The GOAT is just unique. Wherever he goes, there's a virus right now," Rogers said.

Rogers says he couldn't pass up the opportunity to see the world's best in his backyard. He spent about $250 a piece on three tickets to join the sold-out crowd.

"I think the more and more we play in these big games, the more and more Philadelphia is going to continue to take notice and they really, really have," Charlie Slonaker, the Union Chief Revenue O, said.

Thousands are expected not just through the sold-out crowd, but also to hang around outside in Chester for the Inter Miami-Union Leagues Cup semifinal game.

Lots started filling up before several official tailgates – including the Sons of Ben – started.

"It's going to get Messi in Delco," Steve Byrne, the executive director of Visit Delco, said.

And bring with it a huge economic boost.

Visit Delco says they're not putting an exact number on it just yet, but are hoping new visitors become return customers.

"We know that people are going to be coming in from out of town. We know the bars are going to be busy tonight. People will be staying overnight," Byrne said.

Gates at Subaru Park opened at 5 p.m., while the game is at 7 p.m.

Anyone looking for last minute tickets, the cheapest we found on Seat Geek were about $250 for standing room only.

There will also be a big screen TV for folks to watch outside at Union Yards.