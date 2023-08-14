Messi lands in Philadelphia ahead of 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals vs. Union

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Messi has landed.

International soccer superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Philadelphia Monday afternoon and was spotted entering the Ritz Carlton.

On Tuesday night, a sold-out crowd will see him take the pitch.

But fans and businesses are getting ready now.

"It's big but there's also kind of a calmness in it where you're just like, 'Alright let's do our job let's be in Philadelphia let's be rowdy,'" Adam Booth, retired head capo with Sons of Ben, said. "Let's be loud and let's welcome all members of the pink and black."

The Union fan group is 1,900 members strong and coming out in full force. While the lots may be empty, the Sons of Ben are busy prepping.

Fans like Booth say while Tuesday's game is a big one – it's also another step closer to bringing home the hardware.

"Let's get the W. Let's send them home. when LeBron [James] comes, we try to beat the hell out of him too, so you know, we keep it going," Booth said.

With a sold-out crowd in the 18,500-seat Subaru Park, and thousands more expected to just enjoy the game outside, businesses in the area are gearing up.

"Well they're sold-out games and then there's Messi coming to town with a sold-out game," Darin Urbaczewski, owner and operator of Larimer Beer Company, said.

Larimer Beer Company is normally closed Tuesdays, but not this week for the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals.

The brewery sits blocks from the stadium.

"I got like 20, 30 kegs lined up for tomorrow just for tomorrow. What will kick of that probably a third or more," Urbaczewski said.

Urbaczewski is also adding more staff and hosting two food trucks for the game. He's expecting double sales he usually sees from a regular season game.

"This messy thing it's a totally different crowd coming in, so we're gonna do our best to put it out for the new people coming by," Urbaczewski said.

It's the same thought for the Sons of Ben. They're hoping new fans become Union fans.