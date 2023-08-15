Watch CBS News
Lionel Messi scores vs. Philadelphia Union in 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Security top of mind for police as Philadelphia Union take on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami FC
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Messi mania has taken over the Philadelphia region this week and it didn't take long for the soccer superstar to show off his skills vs. the Philadelphia Union Tuesday night. 

In the first half of the Leagues Cup semifinals, Lionel Messi scored a goal on Union goalkeeper Andre Blake from roughly 30 yards out to give Inter Miami FC a 2-0 lead. 

Messi has now scored nine goals in six games for Inter Miami since joining the club. 

Josef Martinez gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead with his own goal at the 3-minute mark. 

It's early, but it seems like the Union fans at Subaru Park could be in for a show Tuesday night with one of the greatest soccer players of all-time having his way on the pitch. 

First published on August 15, 2023 / 7:57 PM

