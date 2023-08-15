Businesses in Philadelphia region cashing in on Messi mania

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) -- Local businesses are cashing in on Messi mania.

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of this or any era, along with his Inter Miami teammates, will take on the Philadelphia Union Tuesday night at Subaru Park. Not surprisingly, the Huntington Valley Soccer Post location has experienced an increase in inquiries and business.

"We've gotten a lot more requests for Miami, Argentina and Messi gear in general," Soccer Post manager Aiden Bobst said. "We've been able to bring some product to help out with that. It has definitely bolstered some sales. Yesterday we definitely saw the pickup in store, in terms of people asking for Miami, Argentina, of course, the Union too. People are going there with their jerseys to support the team as well."

Bobst's a diehard Union fan, so he'll be in attendance to see how his favorite team fares against an all-time great – hoping they can hand Miami a loss.

"It's definitely a lot of excitement, I think, for the game tomorrow. It's created a huge atmosphere in terms of what it can bring towards the Union team as well," Bobst said.

Now for those of you who aren't big sports fans and don't understand what the big deal is, we asked Bobst to compare Messi in stature to an American athlete who plays all his games stateside.

"Jordan, LeBron will be easy comparisons. Tiger Woods as well in terms of that sport being huge across the world. Big names like that for American athletes are most comparable," Bobst said.

So fittingly, Bobst thinks Messi may be the greatest soccer player to ever live.

"Recently, I think he has definitely hit the top. People will compare him to Ronaldo and, I guess, Pelé in the past as well, and Maradona. There's a conversation to have had there. Personally, I would probably say he is the best," Bobst said.

And those are just some of the reasons why tickets for Tuesday's match are about as coveted as a size large Jalen Hurts Kelly Green Eagles jersey. Good luck trying to find either.