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South Jersey school will be closed Wednesday after fire, district says

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Lindenwold School 4 in Camden County, New Jersey, will be closed Wednesday after a fire Tuesday night, the school district announced.

Lindenwold School District said in a Facebook post around 9 p.m. that a fire happened at School 4. 

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Lindenwold School 4 in Camden County will be closed Wednesday after a fire Tuesday night.   CBS News Philadelphia

"At the time of the incident, members of our evening facilities crew and a construction crew were on site," Lindenwold School District said in a post in part. "We are very grateful that everyone is safe."

Lindenwold School District said School 4 is currently still completing summer construction work. Fire officials responded to the blaze Tuesday night, but it's unclear how it started.

Lindenwold School District said it will provide updates to families and students once more information is available. 

No one was injured in the fire.

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