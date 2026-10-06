Watch CBS News
Local News

6 people hurt in crash in Lindenwold, New Jersey

By
Andrew Krietz
Social Media Producer
Andrew Krietz is the Interim Digital Manager at CBS News Philadelphia, serving communities in the greater Philly region, Delaware and New Jersey.
Read Full Bio
Andrew Krietz,
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.
Read Full Bio
Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Multiple people were injured after the driver of an SUV somehow left the roadway and crashed into them Tuesday afternoon in Lindenwold, New Jersey, according to a Camden County spokesperson.

One person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter and is in critical condition, spokesperson Dan Keashen said. Five additional people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance with no major injuries, according to CBS News reporter Ryan Hughes.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Gibbsboro Road, located south of Lindenwold High School.

It's not yet known who was injured.

chopper-lindenwold-pedestrians-struck-100626-frame-30502.jpg

People were asked to avoid the area of Gibbsboro Road between Cooper and Emerson avenues to allow first responders to get to the scene, according to the Lindenwold Fire Department.

A medical helicopter was expected to land at the Myrtle Avenue and Emerson Street field to assist anyone who might be hurt, the department said in a Facebook post.

Video from Chopper 3 showed an SUV that somehow left the roadway and crashed into a fence along a sidewalk.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue