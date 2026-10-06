6 people hurt in crash in Lindenwold, New Jersey

Multiple people were injured after the driver of an SUV somehow left the roadway and crashed into them Tuesday afternoon in Lindenwold, New Jersey, according to a Camden County spokesperson.

One person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter and is in critical condition, spokesperson Dan Keashen said. Five additional people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance with no major injuries, according to CBS News reporter Ryan Hughes.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Gibbsboro Road, located south of Lindenwold High School.

It's not yet known who was injured.

People were asked to avoid the area of Gibbsboro Road between Cooper and Emerson avenues to allow first responders to get to the scene, according to the Lindenwold Fire Department.

A medical helicopter was expected to land at the Myrtle Avenue and Emerson Street field to assist anyone who might be hurt, the department said in a Facebook post.

Video from Chopper 3 showed an SUV that somehow left the roadway and crashed into a fence along a sidewalk.