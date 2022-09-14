Police investigating mailbox explosions caught on camera in Montgomery County

LIMERICK, Pa. (CBS) -- Blown to pieces. Authorities are investigating mailbox explosions caught on camera in Montgomery County. The story is unfolding in Limerick Township.

Police say it happened three times in a two-week span to the same family. They say the mailbox bombings are happening overnight.

A ring doorbell camera captured the moment a mailbox was blown to pieces in Montgomery County.

Police say someone is repeatedly targeting a Limerick family and they don't know why.

"They are obviously putting an explosive device inside the mailbox," Limerick Police Chief Robert Matalavage said, "and it blows the mailbox up."

Police say the first mailbox bombing started on Sept. 2 and since then, it happened two more times.

In these pictures, you can see the mailbox on the ground turned inside out and pieces of it were blown nearly 20 feet.

"The force of these explosions are causing the mailboxes to explode in such a fashion that the shrapnel from the materials are blown with such force that we're concerned that anybody driving by, anybody in close proximity of it can be injured or worse," Matalavage said.

Police believe this is the vehicle of interest: a white cargo van.

While they try to pinpoint who is driving it they are asking residents to keep an eye out.

They say this isn't a harmless prank.

"We want to put an end to this," Matalavage said, "and we to take people who are responsible for this and get justice."

Police say they still can't figure out the motive behind these bombings.

No one was injured.

Police say there is a similar case in Upper Providence too.