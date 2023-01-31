Lil Uzi Vert ran on field with Eagles players at NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philly born-rapper ran out with Philadelphia Eagles players as they took the field for the NFC championship game Sunday.

You might have seen someone not-quite-NFL-sized and not wearing pads running alongside the team as they ran out of the tunnel and onto the field. It turns out that was Lil Uzi Vert.

The Eagles posted a video on YouTube showing the rapper leading the team out.

He even had a custom Eagles jersey with "Lil Uzi" on the back.

Some Eagles players are big fans. In a recent post on the Eagles TikTok account, defensive end Brandon Graham said he listens to the rapper before games.

We did a little Spotify stalking and found a couple Lil Uzi songs on the Birds' official Spotify account. The song "Too Much Sauce" with DJ Esco and Future was on a Graham warmup playlist in 2016. The song "XO Tour Llif3" is on a practice playlist.

The Eagles, as we all know, won the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, sending the Birds to their first Super Bowl in five years. The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Then fans took to the streets and climbed poles. The grease was no match for them.