Pennsylvania woman works to preserve her family's legacy as the first Black residents in Levittown

A Pennsylvania native is helping preserve her family's place in Civil Rights history nearly seven decades after they became the first Black family to move into Levittown in Bucks County.

Lynda Myers was just one month old when her parents, William and Daisy Myers, moved their family into a single-family house on Deepgreen Lane in August 1957. The family included Lynda and her two older brothers.

Their arrival in the predominantly White community sparked days of unrest. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the house, some throwing rocks and burning a cross, before Pennsylvania State Police eventually broke up the crowds.

"That's the sad part," Myers said. "I don't know why all that had to happen. People throwing cigarette butts against the house, yelling obscenities, playing derogatory music. I mean, they did just about everything they could think of to try to run my parents out."

The harassment the Myers family endured became a notable Civil Rights battle in suburban America. More than a decade before the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which outlawed racial discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing, the Myers family found themselves on the front lines of the fight for equal housing rights.

Myers said the struggle was significant enough to draw the attention of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who called her parents to check on them.

"I understand that most people in Levittown don't even know anything about this story," Myers said. "And that's their history."

While many residents opposed the family's presence, others stood firmly by their side. Among them were the parents of former neighbor Katy Dawley.

"My parents believed that in this country, people could live where they wanted to, and they disapproved of racism and segregation," Dawley said.

Supporting the Myers family came with consequences.

"A cross was burned on our lawn and KKK in large red letters was painted on the side of our home," Dawley said.

Despite the hostility they faced, the Myers family remained in their Levittown home for four years before relocating to York, Pennsylvania. Decades later, in 1999, Bristol Township Mayor Sam Fenton formally apologized and issued the keys to the city to the family.

Today, Myers is working to ensure that her family's story is not forgotten. She and Dawley are serving on a committee that is working to install a historical marker near the former Myers home to commemorate the family's role in advancing equality and fair housing.

"My parents had a lot of courage," Myers said. "I don't know if I would have been able to do the same thing they did. I feel proud that my parents stayed."

The Myers family's story will be featured in a mural at the African American Museum of Bucks County in Langhorne, which is scheduled to open to the public on June 20.