Leo Carlsson rallies Anaheim Ducks to victory to snap Philadelphia Flyers' winning streak

Leo Carlsson scored a goal and set up the game-winner against the team that tried to sign him away from Anaheim last summer, as the Ducks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Saturday.

Philadelphia signed Carlsson to a five-year, $80 million offer sheet as a restricted free agent last July, only to have the Ducks match it and retain him. He scored the Ducks' first goal at 8:38 of the second period on a pass from Cutter Gauthier, who continued to hear vitriolic chants from Philadelphia fans for forcing his way out of Philadelphia three years ago.

Carlsson later assisted on a power-play goal by Beckett Sennecke in the third period, firing a pass toward the net that Sennecke tipped past Flyers goalie Joseph Woll.

Carlsson leads the Ducks in scoring with 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists).

A.J. Greer, Judd Caulfield, and Tristan Luneau also scored for Anaheim, and Lukas Dostal made 28 saves to snap the Ducks' five-game losing streak.

Matvei Michkov extended his point streak to five games when he scored the first of two goals for the Flyers on the same power-play opportunity. Michkov snapped a wrister through Porter Martone's screen during a 5-on-3 advantage to score his seventh goal of the season. Martone followed 1:03 later to build an early two-goal lead for the Flyers.

Tyson Foerster also scored a goal and Michkov added a second tally in the third period, but Philadelphia never could draw back even, and had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Up next

Ducks: Begin a three-game homestand Tuesday against Vancouver.

Flyers: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.