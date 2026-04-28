Lehigh-Girard ramp to I-95 South in Philadelphia reopens after police investigation
The Girard Avenue/Lehigh Avenue ramp onto I-95 South in Philadelphia was briefly closed Tuesday afternoon for a police investigation but has reopened.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the area, a spokesperson said.
Chopper 3 was overhead as at least one person was taken into police custody at the scene.
Philadelphia police sources said this was a road rage incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.