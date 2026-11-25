LeBron James had 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double with Philadelphia, and Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points to lead the 76ers to a 111-104 victory over the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup game Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, and Davion Mitchell scored 20 points.

The 76ers played a second straight game without Joel Embiid (illness), and Jaylen Brown was ruled out after the first half with left hamstring tightness.

Brown missed two games last week because of the hamstring injury and hurt it again at the end of the second quarter. Brown, who scored six points, grabbed at his left hamstring, checked himself out the game and walked straight to the locker room.

James did it all in their absence.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra coached James when the Heat won consecutive NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. Spoelstra said of James ahead of the game, "Father Time always wins. But right now, he's giving Father Time hell."

James, who turns 42 on Dec. 30, brought it against Miami when he scored 14 straight points in the first half that gave the 76ers a 47-39 lead and sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

James' run started simple enough with a three-point play. He buried one long 3, then ripped a longer one from the top of the arc for nine straight. His third 3, that was for show. James hit it from the left side and gave a little shrug. He bobbed his head and licked his lips as the Heat called a timeout and the "LeBron, LeBron, LeBron" remix song played in the arena.

He powered down the lane for a layup for 14 straight points. Well shy of the 25 consecutive points he scored in a 2007 playoff game against Detroit. More than enough for the Sixers in a needed rebound victory after they allowed 19 3-pointers and were blown out by Portland on Monday.

James capped his highlight reel with a ridiculous transition alley-oop pass from beyond halfcourt to VJ Edgecombe for a 98-84 lead. He grabbed his 10th rebound with 1:44 left to secure his first triple-double as a Sixer.

Up next

Heat: At New York on Friday night.

76ers: At Indiana on Friday night.