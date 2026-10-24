LeBron James ruled out for Sixers' game against Bucks, the first in a back-to-back

LeBron James is out for the Philadelphia 76ers because of lower back pain management for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James is sitting out the first of back-to-back games for the Sixers this weekend. They play Detroit on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old James averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over his first two games with the Sixers. Philadelphia is 2-0 with wins over the NBA champion Knicks and Eastern Conference finalist Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers rallied from 29 points down to beat Cleveland, which marked the biggest comeback win for any of James' teams over his NBA-record 24 seasons.