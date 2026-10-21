LeBron James mania hits Philadelphia ahead of Sixers' home opener: "This is going to be our year"

With the countdown to the Sixers' home opener in South Philadelphia, there was a buzz in the city Wednesday, especially after the team's win the night before.

"The team has great chemistry. You can see it," Les Hamilton from West Oak Lane said. "They started off a little bit slow, but I'm super happy that they won on ring night because why would you play us on ring night anyway? They should've known they were gonna lose."

Justin Dahlman flew in from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to see Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I'm a Raptors fan 'cause I'm from Canada," Dahlman said. "Some people might not like that here because of the history, but after seeing LeBron just tear apart the Raptors in the Eastern Conference for my whole life pretty much, just have to be here to see him."

He's not the only one going to the game Thursday who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday.

"Sixers, the greatest team in the NBA," Keith Franklin II from Drexel Hill said.

He became a first-time season ticket holder this year.

"Grabbed those earlier this year once I heard the great news about LeBron James and I can't wait. That's my favorite player," Franklin said.

During lunchtime, a steady stream of people came to Rally House Center City to look specifically for Sixers merchandise.

"We've seen a lot of people come in for Sixers," Julian Maloney, assistant manager at Rally House Center City, said. "We've seen a lot of people who don't even know anything about basketball, being able to talk to them about different players, seeing a lot of people buy presents for kids."

Lori Miceli works in the city but lives in Havertown.

"I'm going to a second birthday party this weekend," Miceli said. "I don't think he has any Sixers stuff, so I wanted to get him something. All my kids were in their jerseys yesterday and then their shirts today, and then they're like, 'Mom, wash it cause we're wearing it again.'"

Dion Cole from West Philly was decked out head to toe in Sixers gear, literally down to his socks.

"I truly believe this is going to be our year," Cole said.

The hype around the team, several fans told the CBS News Philadelphia crew, is not only warranted but welcomed after recent news surrounding the Eagles.

"They were holding the city down. Seriously, shout out to all the Eagles players, especially Jalen Hurts, for what he's going through, right? Prayers up," Hamilton said. "And everything like that. But I think that the Sixers have a high expectation to live up to."

"With, like, Jalen Hurts, that news, that disappointing news," Miceli said. "I feel like we really needed this win last night, LeBron energy and everything, so I think it's a cool time to be in the city."