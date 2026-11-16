LeBron James won't play Monday night in Brooklyn, sitting out the second half of the Philadelphia 76ers' back-to-back.

James moved into third place on the NBA's career assists list on Sunday, when he had 15 points and 11 assists in the 76ers' 131-124 victory over Indiana. The NBA's career scoring leader passed Jason Kidd and now has 12,092 assists.

James, who will turn 42 next month, was ruled out Monday for low back/sciatica management. He has not played both ends of games on back-to-back nights thus far in his 24th season in the NBA, his first in Philadelphia.

Center Joel Embiid, who did not play Sunday, was listed as questionable for right foot injury management.